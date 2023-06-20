Man United still in race for Declan Rice as Arsenal see second bid worth £90m rejected



Manchester United are still in the race for Declan Rice after West Ham rejected Arsenal’s second bid for the midfielder.

The Peoples Person covered a report which indicated that Erik ten Hag has been left frustrated after it emerged that the club could not afford to bid for Rice due to the uncertainty surrounding the club’s takeover.

It was relayed that West Ham were hopeful of United and Manchester City’s entry into the race which would get a bidding war going.

The Hammers do not want Arsenal to have a clear run at their club captain.

After their first bid for Rice was rebuffed last week, Arsenal submitted an improved offer which West Ham have also turned down.

Ben Jacobs reported, “West Ham have rejected Arsenal’s second offer for Declan Rice. Arsenal offered £75m plus £15m in add ons.”

“Bid rejected pretty quickly, as expected, but Arsenal still positive and know Rice is keen on the move.”

Jacobs also added that City are yet to make a formal offer. The key to getting Rice is to offer a huge chunk of the transfer fee upfront.

Manchester City yet to make a formal bid. Key to success for Arsenal will be not just the overall number but the structure of the deal. West Ham insist on a big chunk up front (at least £85m) and gettable add ons. — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) June 20, 2023

While United will be pleased that Rice, in whom they have held a long-standing interest, has not been snatched from the market, the Red Devils cannot afford to remain inactive while their close rivals make significant moves for their targets.

In a major warning to Erik ten Hag’s side, Fabrizio Romano stateed that Arsenal will come back with a third and fresh bid for Rice.

Arsenal will bid again for Declan Rice as plans remain clear: he’s top target and the club wants to get it done. 🚨⚪️🔴 #AFC Timing of new bid not clear yet but it’s guaranteed that Arsenal won’t stop on this one. No plan to bid for Roméo Lavia until they get Rice deal sealed. pic.twitter.com/Nu4LkSJ0Os — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 20, 2023

Earlier today, Romano indicated that United are currently focused on getting a deal for Mason Mount over the line.

Understand Arsenal are advancing in talks to sign Roméo Lavia. Negotiations ongoing with Southampton and player’s camp, still no official bid ⚪️🔴 #AFC Southampton hope for their record fee for U21 player. Man Utd interested but priority is Mount; Chelsea, keeping close eye. pic.twitter.com/Emu5XpmUkH — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 20, 2023

The frustrating thing for supporters is that while the club continues to dawdle, other top players including Rice are being swept up.

