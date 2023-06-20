Manchester United agree deal to sell Zidane Iqbal to FC Utrecht



Manchester United have agreed to sell Zidane Iqbal to FC Utrecht.

According to The Athletic, the Dutch side will pay up to €1 million.

The 20 year old will join the Eredivisie side on a four-year contract.

Iqbal did not feature for United under Erik ten Hag.

He came through the youth academy and signed his first professional contract in April 2021.

Iqbal showed great promise, and many fans expected him to take the next step in the first team.

Unfortunately for him, the chance never came.

Questions will be asked about the €1 million price tag.

A player of his calibre could have fetched a higher fee if the club tried harder to negotiate.

United have always been poor at negotiating deals, but they have outdone themselves this time.

Iqbal was not given nearly enough opportunities.

The club could have opted for a year-long loan to see how he develops.

United will be hoping that their decision does not come back to bite them.

United are reportedly in the transfer market for a new striker, centre back, two midfielders and a goalkeeper.

Ten Hag is clueless regarding his transfer budget, and the ownership situation remains unresolved. He will hope for some clarity sooner rather than later.

