Manchester United enter the race to sign Gambian striker Adama Bojang



Manchester United have reportedly entered the race to sign Gambian forward Adama Bojang.

According to The Guardian, the Red Devils are among many clubs, including Newcastle United, Chelsea and Liverpool, that are interested in the player.

However, he is said to favour a move to the Bundesliga, with RB Leipzig and Eintracht Frankfurt keen on a deal.

Bojang plays for Steve Biko FC and is available for around €3 million.

The report goes on to state:

“Despite his lack of experience in Europe, Bojang could qualify for a UK work permit under the updated Governing Body Endorsement (GBE) criteria for international player visas approved by the Home Office last week.”

“English clubs are permitted to sign a number of players who do not meet the points requirements, with four available to teams in the top two divisions.”

Bojang has been likened to Victor Osimhen, mainly due to his pace and power.

He has grown from strength to strength in the past year and also earned a call-up to the Gambia U-20 team.

The talented striker boasts all the attributes required to succeed in the Premier League.

With United building for the future under Erik ten Hag, they could consider Bojang an exciting choice.

