Manchester United make contact with Atalanta over striker Rasmus Hojlund

Manchester United are now in “direct contact” with Atalanta over the signing of striker Rasmus Hojlund according to Fabrizio Romano.

Earlier this month reports began to emerge of United’s interest in pursuing the Danish international.

In a breakthrough season, the 20-year-old has played 34 times across all competitions, scoring ten goals in Serie A and Coppa Italia.

The latest insight from Fabrizio Romano suggests United are eager for further discussions over the Dane’s potential move to Old Trafford.

“There’s been a significant update.” Romano explains. “I’m told that Manchester United have now had direct contact with Atalanta over the potential signing of Hojlund.”

Hojlund likely represents the Red Devils’ best option in signing a number nine during this summer’s transfer window.

With Harry Kane seemingly beyond United’s budget and Napoli’s Victor Osimhen close to penning a new contract with the Serie A side, Hojlund has become a viable alternative.

“They believe personal terms will not be a problem.” Romano continues. “The feeling is very positive as Hojlund wants the move to Old Trafford”.

The forward scored during his national side’s 1-1 draw with Slovenia on Tuesday night, netting his sixth goal in just six international appearances for Denmark.

Yet a possible stumbling block in any negotiations could be Atalanta’s inflated valuation of their young prospect.

“The important thing now is Atalanta’s demands on the price tag – they have set a starting price of €60m, but it’s possibly now risen to €70m so it could be complicated.” Romano insists. “Still, United have made him a concrete target as he’s really appreciated by Erik ten Hag.”

With the transfer window already entering its second week, the United manager will be increasingly keen to recruit a striker ahead of pre-season, which begins on July 12th.