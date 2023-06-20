Manchester United making calls to Inter Milan regarding €80m Nicolò Barella’s availability



Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag knows the importance of adding quality all across the squad due to the increased expectations set to be placed upon him as he prepares for his second season in charge.

While a striker seems to be the topmost priority, the need to add a quality midfielder to partner the ever-reliable Casemiro is something that the United boss is pondering about.

Chelsea’s Mason Mount seems to be the most advanced in this regard with United preparing a second bid after seeing their first one knocked back by the Blues.

Barella chase on

Free agent Adrien Rabiot is another name that has been doing the rounds and now Gazzetta dello Sport have claimed Nicolo Barella of Inter Milan is another player that excites the Red Devils.

The Italian was reported to be a prime target for Newcastle United after qualifying for the Champions League but the Italian outlet have reported that Liverpool and United are far more prestigious options.

“England is seriously courting Nicolò Barella from a distance. Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool, who once had the same electricity as Nicolò and who would now like to recover it by enlisting the Inter midfielder, are at the head of the band.

“But interested phone calls to the Nerazzurri managers also came from Chelsea and Manchester United. British high nobility, far more attractive than the Arab Newcastle who had sent the first signs.”

While the 26-year-old remains calm and has maintained a stoic silence, his agent Alessandro Beltrami is listening to all offers and his ears are “inevitably pricked towards the Premier League”.

€80 million deal in the pipeline

It would be a devastating blow for the Nerazzurri to lose their talismanic midfielder considering his status among fans but the club simply cannot afford to compete with the English giants.

The report mentions that Inter have a “rigid regime of self-financing” and it would be difficult to resist “British maxi-offers” with the club eyeing an offer of €80 million and up to part with the Italy international.

The 26-year-old registered nine goals and 10 assists in 52 appearances across last season and was Inter’s second-highest assist giver and fourth highest goalscorer.

Barella will be an incredible addition for any team that wins the race but Inter will not be so easily swayed and this could be one transfer worth keeping an eye on.