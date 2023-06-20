Manchester United striker Anthony Martial tipped to return to Ligue 1



Manchester United are expected to move on quite a few players this summer as sales will be crucial towards supplementing a tight transfer kitty.

Anthony Martial is one of the players who have been linked with an exit from Old Trafford. The Frenchman has been tipped to leave for quite some time now and this summer might just be his last.

According to French football expert Jonathan Johnson, a return to France could be on the cards for the former Lyon starlet.

Martial to secure Ligue 1 exit

“I could see Anthony Martial returning to France this summer and one potential landing spot could be Lyon,” he wrote in his CaughtOffside column.

“Martial came through the youth academy there before moving to Monaco and breaking through at senior level there, and Lyon tend to like trying to repatriate some of their homegrown players,” Johnson added.

Another club tipped to move for the United No 9 is Lens, who are set to lose Lois Openda and could swoop for Martial considering their Champions League qualification.

A return to Ligue 1 might not be that straight-forward as the French star is currently on £200,000-a-week wages and will be required to lower his demands to get a move.

After under-performing for a couple of seasons, former manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer finally lost faith in the France international last summer and sent him out on loan but it did little to revive his flagging career.

Martial’s United career fizzles out

Despite that Erik ten Hag decided to take a shot and was impressed with what he saw in pre-season. However, the 27-year-old’s fitness let him down once again.

Martial missed a staggering 29 games last season and never completed 90 minutes.

He was generally lackadaisical when fit and registered only nine goals and three assists in 29 appearances in all competitions.

It will mark a sad ending for a career that promised so much back when he scored on his debut against Liverpool back in 2015 which made him an instant fan-favourite.