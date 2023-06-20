Manchester United’s Dean Henderson a priority target for Nottingham Forest as he “bought into the club”



The first phase of the mass exodus from Manchester United this summer could begin with Nottingham Forest making Dean Henderson a “priority target”.

The Athletic reports that Forest look at Henderson as a long-term solution to their goalkeeping problems and are willing to stump up the cash to get him.

Steve Cooper’s side were impressed with the goalkeeper’s commitment to the cause despite it only being a one-year loan deal.

Henderson was the undisputed first-choice for Forest before an injury cut short his season in January. The team eventually signed Keylor Navas on a six-month emergency loan as they successfully tried to avoid relegation.

“Henderson’s character and, more specifically, the manner in which he has made himself an integral part of the Forest dressing room are two of the main reasons why the club are pushing hard to sign him permanently,” The Athletic explains.

He notably moved to the area despite being on a temporary deal, was an ever-present in and around the club during his injury lay-off and was front and centre of the celebrations when Forest avoided relegation. His commitment and passion for the cause have clearly impressed the Midlands club.

It will come as music to the ears of Manchester United.

Henderson arguably burned his bridges after he accused the club of lying to him about his status as No 1 at Old Trafford. The infamous interview with Talksport gained wide coverage for his blunt answers as he revealed he didn’t even want to have a single session under Ten Hag in case he wanted to keep him.

He subsequently signed for Nottingham Forest on loan and looks unlikely to come back to United, even though David de Gea’s future is increasingly uncertain.

Many broken bridges will need mending and it can be argued that in light of the club’s trouble with Financial Fair Play, getting a fee for Henderson is better business than securing his services.

The report states that he is valued at £25 million and would command wages in the region of £90k.

With just two years remaining on his Manchester United contract (the club has an option for another year), it would seem like the right time to cash in on a disgruntled player who will fetch good value.

