Marcus Rashford and Man United-linked Harry Kane partner excellently for England against North Macedonia



Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford and Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane each got on the scoresheet as England decisively beat North Macedonia by seven goals to nil on Monday.

Rashford got one goal while Kane managed to score a brace.

Bukayo Saka who grabbed a hat-trick and Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips rounded off the scoring for Gareth Southgates’ men.

Rashford and Kane started together in attack before Rashford was taken off just before the hour mark. Kane assisted Rashford for the United academy graduate’s goal.

The two gave United fans a peek into what they can do if paired together at Old Trafford next season. Kane is of course a player United have been strongly linked with.

It has been indicated that the England captain is Erik ten Hag’s number one transfer target.

The Peoples Person covered a report that indicated that the Red Devils have abandoned their pursuit of Kane.

Even though United remain keen on the 29-year-old, there is an acceptance that resistance mounted by Daniel Levy and the striker’s high transfer price almost render a United move this summer impossible.

In last night’s game, Rashford embarked on eight dribbles and completed four. He had 43 touches of the ball and a pass accuracy of 86%.

He managed one key pass. The 25-year-old only won four of the 11 ground duels he delved into.

Kane on the other hand had a pass success rate of 89% in addition to his two goals and one assist.

The Tottenham man had 33 touches of the ball and successfully pinged two long balls in three attempts.

England’s record goalscorer created one big chance and intercepted the ball as many attempts.

(Stats obtained from Sofascore)

While Saka will have taken most of the plaudits for plundering three goals, for United fans, the Kane and Rashford partnership is what stuck out the most. The duo passed with flying colours and proved why Erik ten Hag is keen to bring them together at club level.

