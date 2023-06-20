Moises Caicedo: Chelsea ready bid for Man United target with “verbal understanding” over personal terms in place



Chelsea are set to bid for Manchester United target and Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo in the coming days.

The Peoples Person covered a report which detailed United’s interest in Caicedo.

Chelsea are leading the race to sign the Ecuadorian who Brighton value at around £80million.

It was also revealed that Arsenal have withdrawn from the hotly-contested race to sign the Ecuadorian. Brighton have assured the player of a transfer elsewhere should a suitable proposal arrive.

United, as it stands, are focusing on getting a deal for Mason Mount over the line.

Football Insider reports that Chelsea have a “verbal understanding” in place with Caicedo over personal terms.

A formal bid is expected to follow soon.

“Chelsea are pushing to complete the signing of Moises Caicedo as soon as possible with an official bid coming this week, sources have told Football Insider.

“The Blues have Caicedo as a key target this summer and have an understanding the player has agreed to the move should they be able to negotiate a deal with Brighton.

“Sources close to the deal have stated that both parties have a “verbal understanding” as to the player’s terms on a long-term deal that suits both the club and the player himself.”

Parties keen on securing Caicedo’s services such as United may be forced to pay more than the indicated £80million.

Football Insider also mentions that the Seagulls are closely monitoring Declan Rice’s situation and the fee paid for the England midfielder.

Arsenal are leading the race to sign Rice, also a player on United’s list for midfield reinforcements.

“Brighton will monitor Declan Rice’s final sale price as they prepare to maximise their return in Moises Caicedo’s potential move to Chelsea, sources have told Football Insider.”

The outlet added that should the Hammers receive their full asking price for Rice, such a development could prompt Brighton to drive up Caicedo’s asking fee.

United are firmly embroiled in this transfer merry-go-round which could swing either way.

