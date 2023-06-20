Romeo Lavia: Southampton set price for Man United target as Arsenal advance in talks



Southampton have slapped a hefty £50 million price tag on their midfielder Romeo Lavia.

Lavia is a player wanted by a number of top Premier League clubs, including Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United.

In April, The Peoples Person covered a report which indicated that the Belgian has been chosen by Erik ten Hag as Casemiro’s long-term successor.

It’s no secret that United are looking to bolster their options in the middle of the park this summer, with talks already ongoing for Mason Mount.

talkSPORT reports that the Saints, who were relegated last season and are set for a massive player exodus in the coming weeks, want £50million for Lavia.

Lavia impressed last term. He managed 35 appearances for Southampton last season, 29 of which came in the Premier League.

talkSPORT details that £50m is the benchmark fee as it takes into account clauses inserted in the £12.5m deal that took him from the Etihad Stadium to St. Mary’s last summer.

Man City are entitled to 20% of any future sale. Should United fork out the demanded £50m fee, their city neighbours would instantly get £10m.

Fabrizio Romano says, “Understand Arsenal are advancing in talks to sign Roméo Lavia. Negotiations ongoing with Southampton and player’s camp, still no official bid.”

“Southampton hope for a record fee for a U21 player.”

“Man Utd interested, but priority is Mount; Chelsea, keeping a close eye.”

Romano also backs talkSPORT’s point about Man City having a percentage on sell-on clause inserted in Lavia’s terms.

Romano further notes, “In case he [Lavia] joins new club this summer, Man City £40m buy-back clause would no longer be valid in 2024. City would lose their ‘control’ on the player, only valid until he’s at Southampton.”

One key point on Roméo Lavia: in case

Lavia would be an incredible signing for United. He is excellent technically and is a powerful operator. He will also only get better.

