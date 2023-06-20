Tottenham Hotspur believe Manchester United target Harry Kane will sign new long-term deal



It has not been the kind of start to the summer transfer window Manchester United and their manager Erik ten Hag were hoping for.

The Red Devils saw their initial bid for Mason Mount knocked back by Chelsea while Serie A champion Kim Min-jae‘s supposed move to Old Trafford has been hijacked by Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich.

But what has hurt United the most is how their chase for Tottenham Hotspur’s record goalscorer Harry Kane has gone so far.

Kane chase has gone horribly wrong

It was always supposed to be an uphill struggle considering Spurs chairman Daniel Levy’s reluctance to deal with a rival club, who would prefer to sell to a foreign outfit.

Teams like Real Madrid and Bayern Munich had expressed interest but the England captain’s wish was to stay in the Premier League and break the all-time league goal record.

Spurs informed the 29-year-old that he would not be sold for any price and as reported by The Peoples Person, United were forced to call off the chase after hearing of Spurs’ monetary demands.

Now as per 90min, the North London outfit are said to be confident of agreeing yet another long-term contract with Kane, despite the striker harping on about wanting to win a trophy during his club career.

Spurs are banking on new manager Ange Postecoglou being able to convince the Englishman of his new sporting project.

“Tottenham Hotspur are convinced that they will start the 2023/24 season with Harry Kane still at the club, while they are also confident they can persuade the England captain to sign a new contract, sources have told 90min.

Spurs confident of new Kane deal

“Sources have now confirmed to 90min that Spurs remain confident of tying Kane down to a new contract. He is not agitating for a move away at this moment and he could wait to re-evaluate his situation closer to the expiry of his contract next year.”

The Lilywhites are keeping a track on possible replacements should the star leave.

Despite a poor team season, Kane once again enjoyed a superb season on a personal level, becoming the all-time scorer for both Tottenham and England in the process.

There have been murmurs that if Kane is not allowed to leave in the summer, he would walk for free next summer as a free agent and would have his pick of clubs to choose from.

But if he does agree yet another contract extension, the Spurs skipper deserves very little sympathy for finishing his club career with very little to show for in terms of team accolades.