David Raya: Tottenham Hotspur set to walk away from talks to sign Man United target



Tottenham Hotspur are set to walk away from talks to sign Brentford goalkeeper and Manchester United target David Raya.

Raya is a name on United’s wishlist with the future of David de Gea hanging in the balance.

Even in the event that De Gea does extend his stay at Old Trafford, a new goalkeeper to compete with him and eventually replace him is needed.

United have also been linked with the likes of Andre Onana, Diogo Costa and Giorgi Mamardashvili.

The Peoples Person covered a report which indicated that despite Tottenham being firm favourites for Raya, United were still in the race.

Raya recently came out and laid bare his ambition to make the step up to a bigger club with ambitions of fighting for top honours.

The Spaniard shot-stopper indicated that he wants to play in Europe – something United can offer while Spurs cannot.

Paul O Keefe reported that Tottenham have encountered problems in trying to lure Raya to North London and are poised to move on to other targets.

“Spurs look set to pull out of any deal for David Raya as they explore other options. Guglielmo Vicario is one name under consideration alongside one other leading contender.”

This is corroborated by 90min who say, “Tottenham Hotspur have informed David Raya that they could walk away from a deal to sign him this summer due to Brentford’s asking price, sources have told 90min.”

“Despite Raya’s desire to join Spurs, the club are no closer to agreeing a fee with Brentford for his services.”

The door is now wide open for United to move in and get their man. Brentford want a £40m fee for the 27-year-old.

