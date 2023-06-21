Dean Henderson still has an outside chance of making Manchester United dream come true



Before the summer transfer window kicked off, most reports seemed to indicate that Manchester United’s main piece of business would involve the signing of a striker.

But things changed recently as news broke of how David de Gea might end his 12-year stay at Old Trafford with confidence of him agreeing a new contract on the wane.

Despite numerous gaffes last season, manager Erik ten Hag had maintained that he was happy to keep the Spaniard but could not guarantee his No 1 status and that competition would be added.

Reports of a new contract agreement albeit on reduced wages started doing the round but in reality it seems that the club are yet to sign off on that particular deal.

DDG could leave United after 12 seasons

The Spain international is still expected to return to Manchester post his holidays to figure out a way forward but as The Athletic pointed out, United are currently relaxed regarding the situation.

Firstly, the club feel there is no hurry to agree a new contract despite the player becoming a free agent at the end of June and also because the club have a list of alternatives ready.

The Peoples Person wrote about the Red Devils’ interest in Inter Milan’s Andre Onana while David Raya of Brentford and Porto shot-stopper Diogo Costa also continue to be linked with a move.

Surprisingly, the reputed outlet have mentioned that Dean Henderson, who spent time out on loan at Nottingham Forest, could also have a shot at the coveted No 1 jersey at United.

His inflammatory interview after securing the Forest loan seemed to have not gone down well at his parent club and Forest have expressed an interest in signing the United academy graduate on a permanent basis.

But should De Gea leave and a decent keeper not get signed due to United’s limited transfer budget, Henderson might just find himself between the sticks at The Theatre of Dreams.

“Another potential option would be to bring Dean Henderson, who spent last season on loan at Nottingham Forest, back into the fold and make him No 1 at Old Trafford.

Henderson’s time to shine could arrive unexpectedly

“Henderson, 26, has not played since January after sustaining a thigh injury but it is expected he will be back in time for pre-season.

“Forest, however, are interested in signing Henderson permanently, and he remains one of United’s more sellable assets.

“But if there is a situation where De Gea and United cannot find an agreement or a long-term replacement in the transfer window, then the situation may change for Henderson,” The Athletic stated.

This is a rather surprising turn of events and just the opportunity the Englishman was dreaming about. However, there are a lot of hurdles to cross before this becomes reality.