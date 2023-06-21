Dean Henderson unlikely to return to Manchester United next season

Manchester United enjoyed a season of progress under new boss Erik ten Hag and now have their eyes firmly fixed on the summer transfer window.

One position that is seemingly up for grabs at Old Trafford is that of the goalkeeper after David de Gea endured a turbulent campaign, failing to adapt to Ten Hag’s style of play.

United are now in the market for a new No 1 and the question of Dean Henderson returning to the club to finally fill De Gea’s gloves has been raised by many.

However, as reported by the Manchester Evening News, Henderson is unlikely to return to Old Trafford having burnt his bridges with the club.

Henderson spent last season out on loan at Nottingham Forest and after an ill-advised interview given upon leaving at the start of the season, sources suggest Dean Henderson has “p—-d off” the United boss.

The English keeper accused the club of false promises and didn’t want to give Ten Hag the chance to see him in training due to his desire to leave the club.

Had Henderson dealt with the situation with a bit more professionalism, he may have had the chance to be promoted to No 1 at the club this season.

However, United have shown no intention of giving Henderson another chance at Old Trafford and are scouring the market for De Gea’s replacement.

Henderson is likely to be moved on permanently with Forest heading the queue.

De Gea is entering the final days of his contract that expires at the end of June, with an extension looking more and more unlikely.

United are yet to decide on the standout candidate to start in goal next season but do have options in the market.

Porto’s Diogo Costa and Brentford’s David Raya seem to be heading the list of targets, with both possessing attributes aligning with Ten Hag’s style more than De Gea.

United have also been linked with a move for England number one Jordan Pickford but the MEN suggest that no formal contact has been made as of yet.