Fabrizio Romano: Man United are well “informed” about Adrien Rabiot’s demands following talks



Fabrizio Romano has divulged that Manchester United are aware of what Adrien Rabiot wants following talks that were held with the player’s camp a month ago.

United have Rabiot on their list of possible midfield recruits.

Rabiot is set to become a free agent soon, with his Juventus contract expiring in a matter of days.

The Red Devils have the opportunity to pounce and get a player Erik ten Hag unsuccessfully tried to sign last summer.

A year ago, Rabiot was close to making the switch to Old Trafford, with football director John Murtough even travelling to Turin to seal the deal.

United had an agreement over a fee in place with Juventus but reportedly pulled out of negotiations at the 11th hour due to the player’s high wage demands.

Casemiro was signed in his place and the rest is history.

Ten Hag’s admiration for Rabiot remains and the United boss is eager to try again to add the Juventus star to his ranks.

The Peoples Person covered a report which indicated that Juventus are desperate to hold on to the Frenchman and while other players are being made to take a wage cut after their failure to qualify for the Champions League, an exception will be made for Rabiot – he will be kept on similar wages and given a more prominent role in Max Allegri’s plans.

Fabrizio Romano says, “We should know more about Adrien Rabiot’s future in a few days, but there’s still a chance he could stay at Juventus. Rabiot will be out of contract at the end of this month, but Juve are still trying to keep him, and a new deal has been discussed with the French midfielder.”

“Still, it won’t be easy for them to compete with Premier League proposals. His mother/agent had contacts with Manchester United one month ago, they are informed on what Rabiot wants.”

“Let’s see if things change, but at the moment Juventus are still trying to keep him, they have made him a proposal of new deal, and will insist until the end. They wait now for Rabiot’s answer, and it shouldn’t be too far away now.”

On a free, Rabiot would be a decent acquisition. He managed to score eight goals and register four assists in 32 Serie A appearances for the Old Lady last season.

