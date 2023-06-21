Fabrizio Romano: Manchester United have reached an agreement with Marcus Rashford over new deal



Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford has agreed terms over a new deal to extend his stay at Old Trafford, according to the reliable Fabrizio Romano.

Earlier this week, Romano exclusively reported that Rashford was close to penning a new deal at United worth a staggering £ 375,000 a week.

The Italian journalist and transfer expert spoke to GIVEMESPORT and gave an update on the Rashford talks.

He said, “Manchester United have now been able to reach an agreement.”

“It is 90% done.”

“We’re just waiting on the final points, and then it will be signed and completed.”

On Monday, The Guardian pointed out that Rashford is set to snub tempting overtures from Paris Saint-Germain to remain at his boyhood club.

Rashford’s fresh terms mean that the academy graduate is now in a position to become one of the club’s top earners.

The Red Devils have worked hard to secure Rashford’s future, and fans will be relieved that a breakthrough has been found.

Last season, Rashford produced the best goalscoring campaign of his United career.

The England international scored 30 goals in all competitions, including 17 in the Premier League.

His exploits earned him Manchester United’s Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year award for 2022/23 and the club’s Players’ Player of the Year accolade.

He recently scored for England in a 7-0 mauling of North Macedonia in the EURO qualifiers.

Now that his future is all but settled and rumours of a potential switch to PSG put to bed before they gathered pace, United can focus on other fronts, including deciding the futures of other players like Fred on top of making signings.

