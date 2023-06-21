Harry Kane needs Daniel Levy to lower demands if he wants a move to Manchester United

Harry Kane remains hopeful that Manchester United will still bid for him this summer.

However, any renewed interest from United is heavily dependent on Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy lowering his demands of £100 million for the star striker.

Ultimately Kane’s move to Old Trafford now rests firmly in the Spurs chief’s hands who is unashamedly stubborn when it comes to transfer dealings.

The England international was again instrumental during his country’s 7-0 drubbing of North Macedonia at Wembley on Monday night, scoring two goals in their latest Euro 2024 qualifying match.

United manager Erik ten Hag is eager to recruit a No 9 who is already ‘Premier League proven’ and with 213 goals in the competition, Kane is the ideal candidate.

Yet the Red Devils are adamant they will not pay £100 million for the England captain considering he has only one year remaining on his current Spurs deal and because he is turning 30 next month.

United are rumoured to have ended their interest in Kane, instead focusing their attention on the likes of Atalanta forward Rasmus Hojlund.

But there are suggestions that United could be tempted into a rethink if a valuation closer to the £80 million mark is quoted.

Historically, Levy is against selling to rival Premier League sides and seems unlikely to make an exception, even for his club skipper.

Only two years ago he rejected a £125 million bid from Manchester City whilst also resisting pressure from his player, who both submitted a transfer request and publicly pushed for a move away.

Kane wants United and will hope the Spurs chairman softens his stance or otherwise see him leave on a free next summer.

United are keen to avoid becoming entangled in another summer transfer saga with business to do in other key positions including potential moves for a new goalkeeper and attack-minded midfielder.