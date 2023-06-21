Harry Maguire: Manchester United centre back set to face retrial on February 7 , three and a half years after assault allegations in Greece



Manchester United centre back Harry Maguire is set to face a retrial on February 7 2024.

The Englishman was convicted on the grounds of assault, attempted bribery and resisting arrest.

Maguire got into a heated quarrel while on holiday on the island of Syros in 2020.

He was handed a suspended jail sentence of 21 months and ten days.

The Daily Mail now claim that there will be a retrial in February of next year after many delays due to the Covid situation.

Maguire is not expected to attend in person.

The report states:

“Maguire launched an appeal which automatically led to the conviction being quashed and a retrial at a higher court. He cannot receive more severe punishment if found guilty again.”

The United star has had a season to forget under Erik ten Hag.

The Dutch boss was quick to replace him in the starting lineup with new signing Lisandro Martinez.

In the few games he has started, Maguire has looked rusty and inept.

United could look to move him on this summer in order to generate funds for new signings.

