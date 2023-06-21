Harry Maguire: Manchester United centre back set to face retrial on February 7 , three and a half years after assault allegations in Greece

Manchester United centre back Harry Maguire is set to face a retrial on February 7 2024.
The Englishman was convicted on the grounds of assault, attempted bribery and resisting arrest.
Maguire got into a heated quarrel while on holiday on the island of Syros in 2020.
He was handed a suspended jail sentence of 21 months and ten days.
The Daily Mail now claim that there will be a retrial in February of next year after many delays due to the Covid situation.
Maguire is not expected to attend in person.
The report states:
“Maguire launched an appeal which automatically led to the conviction being quashed and a retrial at a higher court. He cannot receive more severe punishment if found guilty again.”
