Inter Milan have no intention of selling “immovable” Federico Dimarco amidst Man United interest



Inter Milan are not interested in selling wing-back Federico Dimarco, who has attracted interest from Manchester United among others.

The Peoples Person covered a recent report which indicated that Dimarco is a surprise target for United as well as Real Madrid after a stunning campaign.

In the case of Real Madrid, the Spanish giants want to restore Eduardo Camavinga to midfield and so want to secure the services of a reliable left-back.

Dimarco’s links to United are however surprising. Already, the Red Devils have Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia and they have other priority areas to strengthen.

Alvaro Fernandez is also expected to be given a chance to impress Erik ten Hag during pre-season after a fruitful loan spell in the Championship with Preston North End.

United have multiple positions that need urgent addressing and surely left-back cannot be one of them as things stand.

Nevertheless, Gazzetta also relayed that United are indeed monitoring Dimarco.

As per the Italian publication, the 25-year-old is “immovable” in the eyes of Inter. The Serie A giants are betting on him to be part of their project next season.

“The Nerazzurri managers, who made him [Dimarco] sign a renewal until 2026 a year and a half ago, have no intention of seeing him leave.”

He has seamlessly replaced Ivan Perisic and has shown steady consistency during his time at the San Siro.

The only way United can convince Inter to sell Dimarco is by tabling an incredibly attractive financial proposal that will be hard to turn down.

On his part, Dimarco is comfortable at Inter and has no desire of leaving as long as the club shows that they appreciate him and what he brings to the table.

