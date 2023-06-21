Manchester City join Manchester United in the race for Napoli’s Kim Min-jae



Media in Italy has suggested that Kim Min-jae has two options: Manchester United and Manchester City.

Napoli’s central defender is in high demand this summer after an impeccable Scudetto-winning season; he also has a €58million release clause that becomes active on 1 July.

United have been heavily linked with Min-jae, 26, as Erik ten Hag seeks to bolster his side’s strength at the back. Raphael Varane’s gametime had to be managed with a fine toothcomb, whilst Harry Maguire, Axel Tuanzebe, Eric Bailly, and Phil Jones are all set to depart Old Trafford this summer.

However, Bayern Munich appear to be closing in on a deal for the South Korean international. However, they still need to negotiate a fee with Napoli to evade competition when his release clause becomes active.

Thomas Tuchel’s team were not mentioned in this morning’s report, delivered by Rome-based newspaper Corriere dello Sport.

Antonio Giordano, the piece’s author, claims that Min-jae has the choice of both Manchester clubs, now the two key parties battling for his signature.

In contrast, multiple sources have claimed that positive talks are progressing steadily between Bayern and the player’s representatives.

Giordano states that Min-jae will board a flight to Manchester on the first day of July but must still decide whether the final destination is Old Trafford of the Etihad.

City hold the most strength at centre-back in terms of squad depth. Pep Guardiola’s selection includes Ruben Dias, Manuel Akanji, Nathan Ake, John Stones, Aymeric Laporte, and the versatile Kyle Walker.

The most likely notion deriving from this article is that Giordano is fabricating a classic story of two local rivals entrenched in a boardroom battle for the services of a world-class player.

An agreement on personal terms between Min-jae and Bayern is considered close, according to the likes of Fabrizio Romano.

If the Bundesliga champions, however, do not agree to a transfer fee with Napoli before the end of June and do not immediately activate the player’s release clause, Min-jae’s door to United would go from ajar to wide open.

With City’s current wealth of elite centre-backs at their disposal, it is unlikely that they would engage in talks for another high-profile addition — but the Abu Dhabi-owned club can never be ruled out of an expensive contest for a major signing.

