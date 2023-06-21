Manchester United and Inter Milan still €10million apart in valuation for Andre Onana



While it seemed like a striker was the topmost priority for Manchester United in the summer transfer window, manager Erik ten Hag has realised the importance of getting the basics right first.

Fans and pundits were baying for David de Gea‘s blood last season as the Spaniard committed errors after errors in key games as United crashed out of the Europa League and lost the FA Cup final to Manchester City.

The 32-year-old’s current deal is set to expire in 10 days time and while the Red Devils can trigger a one-year extension option, they have refrained from doing so due to the goalie’s enormous wages.

DDG not staying at this point

It was thought that a new long-term deal on lower wages would be agreed but so far the club have not signed off on it and confidence about the deal is slowly going down.

Ten Hag had mentioned time and again that competition for the No 1 spot would be added and now it seems like a new starting goalkeeper might be incoming.

The likes of Brentford’s David Raya and Diogo Costa of Porto have been mentioned but it seems Inter Milan shot-stopper Andre Onana is the favourite if Gazzetta dello Sport are to be believed.

“The contract of the goalkeeper of the Red Devils, David De Gea, which expires exactly in 10 days, is far from being renewed: never as this time, the parties are close to breaking.

“In that case the English club, on the advice of their manager, would knock on Inter’s door for Onana. goalkeeper who has amazed this season, not only for how he used his hands, but for how he governed the ball with his feet.”

Ten Hag had worked with the Cameroonian before during their time in Ajax and he knows how confident that 27-year-old is with the ball at his feet.

Onana deal inching closer

Apart from his superlative passing skills, Onana is known to be a confident shot-stopper who is very commanding in his own box while he is a leader in the dressing room.

The only sticking point at this moment is the price according to the Italian outlet. It is well-known that United have a limited transfer kitty this time around and the club will need to sell first before diving into business.

“United will try to close for André with Inter, even if at the start there is a certain distance to fill: the English are thinking of an offer of around 40 million, while the Nerazzurri would like at least ten more.”

Chelsea, who were also eyeing Onana at one point, have completely vanished from the scene and it is now up to United to try and strike a deal as quickly as possible.