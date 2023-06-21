Manchester United closing in on Mason Mount as first summer signing



Manchester United are closing in on Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount as this summer’s first signing.

Mount is Erik ten Hag’s number one transfer priority as the Dutchman seeks to bolster his options in the middle of the park.

United tabled a first bid for Mount last week, which Chelsea rejected. It was indicated that the Blues wanted £70m for their academy graduate.

Earlier today, The Peoples Person covered a report which detailed United’s second offer for the England international being rebuffed.

United made an improved proposal to Chelsea worth £45 million upfront and £5 million in add-ons.

Chelsea have reduced their asking price and now want £60 million upfront and another £5 in add-ons – an amount the Red Devils are unlikely to cough up.

The Telegraph’s Matt Law reiterated that there is now optimism a compromise can be agreed.

Now, according to the reliable Howard Nurse of the BBC, Mount is getting closer to becoming the latest arrival at Old Trafford.

Nurse has strongly hinted that United and Ten Hag are poised to finally get their man.

Mounting up then #MUFC — Howard Nurse (@howardnurse) June 21, 2023

While the deal is not completely done as per Nurse, it’s “edging closer” although “the fee is not quite good enough”.

Edging closer but not quite there — Howard Nurse (@howardnurse) June 21, 2023

After securing Mount’s services, United will then move on to other positions. Ten Hag is still on the hunt for a striker and a goalkeeper.

David de Gea’s contract expires at the end of the month and his new deal has still not yet been approved. The Spaniard is attracting interest from Saudi Arabia.

United have been linked to Andre Onana who Inter Milan value at €50-€60m. United are monitoring a number of options in the striker position including Harry Kane, Rasmus Hojlund and Randal Kolo Muani.

However, as things are shaping up, Mount will come before any of these alternatives.

