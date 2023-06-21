Manchester United interested in PSV Eindhoven starlet Xavi Simmons



Manchester United are reportedly one of the clubs interested in PSV Eindhoven youngster Xavi Simmons.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the Red Devils are keeping tabs on his situation.

Paris Saint-Germain can exercise a buy-back clause of €6 million for the player, starting July 1.

Fabrizio tweeted: “EXCL: Paris Saint-Germain buy-back clause for Xavi Simons is just €6m! It can only be activated in July, from 1 to 31st.”

“The final decision is ONLY up to the player. He’s waiting to hear from PSG.”

PSV will have to decide whether they are willing to let their starlet leave for a bargain price.

Arsenal, Tottenham, Brighton and Borussia Dortmund have also declared their interest.

The 20 year old has had a good campaign for the Dutch side.

Simmons has scored 19 goals and registered eight assists in 34 games in the Eredivisie.

He would be a smart addition to United. Ten Hag’s side needs more creativity, with Jadon Sancho and Antony underperforming.

Simmons could bring dynamism to the attack and help United create more chances.

He is intelligent and possesses excellent vision. Simmons is a great dribbler known to break lines by driving forward with the ball.

Ten Hag is said to be an admirer of the player.

