Manchester United lead the race for €40m Axel Disasi as Chelsea and Arsenal express interest



Manchester United are leading the race to sign Monaco defender Axel Disasi ahead of Arsenal and Chelsea, who also retain an interest in the France international.

Recently, L’Equipe stated that Disasi, alongside OGC Nice’s Jean-Clair Todibo, are being monitored by United, who are on the hunt for defensive reinforcements.

Sky Sports’ Dharmesh Sheth also confirmed that Disasi is on United’s list.

With priority target Kim Min-jae now closing in on a transfer to Bayern Munich and Jurrien Timber one step away from joining Arsenal, it seems that Disasi is who United have turned their attention to.

RMC Sport reveals that in the coming weeks, the future of Disasi will be decided even though no club has made a firm offer yet.

Monaco will only listen to bids that start from €40m.

United are the front-runners to sign the highly-talented 25-year-old.

RMC adds that Disasi has been made aware of the ongoing project at Old Trafford. He is a player Erik ten Hag holds in high esteem.

United are expected to materialise their admiration and make a formal approach for the player.

Chelsea are tempted by the prospect of bringing Disasi to Stamford Bridge, now more so after the departure of Kalidou Koulibaly, who has switched to Saudi Arabia.

In January, the Blues signed Disasi’s former centre-back partner at Monaco, Benoit Badiashile. Badiashile is yet to find his feet at Stamford Bridge truly.

Arsenal are also keen on the centre-back and can offer him Champions League football next season, like United. Chelsea do not possess this advantage.

