Home » Manchester United linked to Brazilian striker Kerolin

Manchester United linked to Brazilian striker Kerolin

by Zoe Hodges
written by Zoe Hodges

With Manchester United fans still in turmoil over the departures of two of their best players, Ona Batlle and Alessia Russo, attention turns to how the club could replace them.

This week news broke that the Reds have stepped up their interest in signing Brazilian forward Kerolin.

Currently playing for North Carolina Courage in the NWSL, Kerolin wouldn’t be able to leave until the conclusion of the US league meaning any transfer would likely happen in the January window.

In January 2022, Kerolin signed a three-year deal with the North Carolina Courage.

She has made 25 appearances and scored 14 goals.

Earlier this month, Kerolin scored her first hat-trick for the club as they beat Chicago Red Stars 5-0.

Kerolin has played for Brazil’s U-17’s and U-20’s and got her first senior call-up in 2018.

She made her international debut against England at Meadow Lane in a friendly where she replaced Debinha in the 56th minute of Brazil’s 1-0 defeat.

Brazil are yet to announce their squad for the Women’s World Cup which kicks off next month but Kerolin will face tough competition to make the cut.

Still, United will be keeping a close eye on the 23 year old.

The Reds are also rumoured to be interested in 20 year-old forward Katie Robinson who currently plays for Brighton.

Latest Top Stories...

Manchester City join Manchester United in the race...

Manchester United receive major boost in pursuit of...

Manchester United preparing €80 million bid for Thibaut...

Manchester United offering player-plus-cash deal to beat Arsenal...

Mason Mount: Manchester United make improved bid for...

Everton line up Jordan Pickford replacement in boost...