Manchester United linked to Brazilian striker Kerolin

With Manchester United fans still in turmoil over the departures of two of their best players, Ona Batlle and Alessia Russo, attention turns to how the club could replace them.

This week news broke that the Reds have stepped up their interest in signing Brazilian forward Kerolin.

Currently playing for North Carolina Courage in the NWSL, Kerolin wouldn’t be able to leave until the conclusion of the US league meaning any transfer would likely happen in the January window.

🚨 EXCLUSIVE: We can confirm that Manchester United's significant interest in Kerolin suggests a real possibility of a transfer happening. However, any potential transfer involving her would be possible only after the conclusion of the NWSL season. Therefore, the winter transfer… pic.twitter.com/3K57z1ZcTM — United Journal (@theutdjournal) June 19, 2023

In January 2022, Kerolin signed a three-year deal with the North Carolina Courage.

She has made 25 appearances and scored 14 goals.

Earlier this month, Kerolin scored her first hat-trick for the club as they beat Chicago Red Stars 5-0.

Kerolin has played for Brazil’s U-17’s and U-20’s and got her first senior call-up in 2018.

She made her international debut against England at Meadow Lane in a friendly where she replaced Debinha in the 56th minute of Brazil’s 1-0 defeat.

Brazil are yet to announce their squad for the Women’s World Cup which kicks off next month but Kerolin will face tough competition to make the cut.

Still, United will be keeping a close eye on the 23 year old.

The Reds are also rumoured to be interested in 20 year-old forward Katie Robinson who currently plays for Brighton.