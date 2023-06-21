Manchester United “no topic” for Jurrien Timber as Arsenal step up pursuit of Ajax star



Manchester United are currently not pursuing Ajax star Jurrien Timber.

Last week, David Ornstein exclusively revealed that Arsenal made a shock £30 million bid for the versatile defender.

The offer was rejected by Ajax, who want a fee in the region of £50 million to part with their player.

The Peoples Person covered a report which detailed that Timber is Erik ten Hag’s plan B, with his priority target Kim Min-jae closing in on a move to Bayern Munich.

Ten Hag tried to sign Timber last summer but the player elected to remain at Ajax with a starting berth for the Netherlands international during the Qatar World Cup in mind.

It has been repeatedly mentioned that Ten Hag is a fan of Timber and would be keen to bring him to Old Trafford.

However, according to Florian Plettenberg, this is unlikely to happen, with Arsenal set to be Timber’s next destination.

Plettenberg says, “Jurrien Timber wants to join Arsenal as his move was prepared in detail in the last weeks. Ajax in negotiations with Arsenal now.”

“Agreement expected between €40-45m.”

“Manchester United no topic as they have a similar profile with Martinez.”

De Telegraaf’s Mike Verweij also states that new Ajax boss Maurice Steijn was informed on his arrival at the Johan Cruyff Arena that Timber would leave if a top club came in for him.

Steijn hoped to rely on Timber’s services next season but he has been resigned to the fact that he will lose the centre-back this summer.

Verweij adds that Timber agreed terms with Arsenal during his visit to England when he watched United clash against Manchester City at Wembley in the FA Cup final.

United have been linked to Axel Disasi and Jean-Clair Todibo as alternatives.

