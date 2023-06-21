Manchester United offering player-plus-cash deal to beat Arsenal to Declan Rice’s signature



Despite a solid debut campaign in the Premier League, Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag knows the importance of adding quality throughout his squad as he begins to tackle even bigger challenges.

One area where the United boss wants to add quality to is the midfield after seeing numerous stars suffer from injury, suspension and poor form.

A lot of churn is expected this summer with United looking to offload several stars in a bid to raise capital which can then be used to supplement the limited transfer kitty.

Player plus cash for Rice

One interesting way United can afford to conduct business is by offering players plus cash and The Telegraph have reported that that is what the Red Devils are looking at in a bid to win the race for in-demand West Ham man Declan Rice.

United academy product Scott McTominay and club captain Harry Maguire are two players the club are looking to move on and incidentally, West Ham boss David Moyes is a fan of the duo.

“Manchester United are considering rivalling Arsenal’s move for Declan Rice by proposing a player-plus-cash deal that could involve Harry Maguire or Scott McTominay.

“There is interest from West Ham in United midfielder McTominay, who is among their players up for sale, while manager David Moyes is a huge admirer of Maguire,” Jason Burt reported.

Arsenal have already seen two bids rejected for the Englishman and United feel offering one or the other or even both could be the best way to win the transfer race.

Maguire, McTominay both liked by Moyes

Manchester City are also willing to enter the race and this will help the London side initiate a bidding war and earn more than they had bargained for.

The report did mention that Arsenal are expected to come back with a third bid and are favourites to seal the deal for the English midfielder.

United had at one point asked for £50million from Newcastle for McTominay while Maguire is expected to cost around the €30million mark considering he is a Three Lions regular.

It remains to be seen how much cash is required to be stumped up by the Red Devils after West Ham accept one of the players. So far, negotiations have not started.