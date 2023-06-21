Manchester United preparing €80 million bid for Thibaut Courtois



Manchester United is believed to be preparing an offer to buy Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois.

This stunning revelation comes from Defensa Central who report that the Red Devils are expected to submit a bid of around €80 million to Real Madrid, while offering the Belgian shot stopper a wage of £17 million per year (via Football FanCast).

Courtois is believed to be happy at Madrid and with his contract valid until 2026, Los Blancos are under no pressure to sell the 31-year-old this summer.

United’s interest in Courtois follows reports that the club may be looking to offload current first-choice goalkeeper David de Gea.

The Peoples Person previously reported that several key figures at the club are looking to sign a new goalkeeper, with De Gea allegedly not included on the club’s list of retained players.

The Spaniard’s current deal, worth £375,000 per week, is set to expire at the end of this month.

While there were reports last month about a new contract at £200,000 per week, the Spaniard is yet to put pen to paper.



Courtois is one of several goalkeepers who United have been linked with this transfer window.

Porto goalkeeper Diogo Costa is also believed to be in the Reds’ sights as a potential replacement.

While Costa carries a €75 million release clause, Porto is reportedly willing to let him go for €60 million.

Other goalkeepers who have been linked to United include Inter Milan’s Andre Onana and Anderlecht’s Bart Verbruggen.

Whether or not United agree a new deal with De Gea, bringing in a new goalkeeper this summer is crucial, especially when it comes to building a team that can follow the manager’s methods.