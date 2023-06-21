Manchester United receive major boost in pursuit of Harry Kane as Real Madrid opt out

After a season of progress under a new regime, Manchester United are looking to the summer window to add further quality to Erik ten Hag’s squad.

United are expecting a busy few months with both incomings and outgoings planned.

The club has yet to move in the transfer market but has been linked with a raft of names across Europe.

One club who are reportedly already closed for business this summer are Spanish giants Real Madrid.

As suggested by Spanish media, Madrid are happy with their early deals and will not be signing any more players this summer.

Carlo Ancelotti has signed Fran García, Brahim Diaz, Jude Bellingham and Joselu and feels he has enough in his current squad to enter the new season.

This is good news for Manchester United and the rest of Europe if Madrid pulls themselves away from the market.

Madrid have been linked with a move for key United target Harry Kane but have seemingly left the path clear for the side from Manchester.

Kylian Mbappe has also been linked with both clubs, and despite a move for the Frenchman remaining unlikely, if United did decide Mbappe is their man, Madrid are out of the picture.

The lure of playing for the 13-time Champions League winners is always difficult to compete with when trying to sign players, and United should use the Spanish club closing for business to their advantage.

Kane remains Ten Hag’s number one target to spearhead his attack next season, but Daniel Levy is digging his heels in for the £100million asking price, which United are uncomfortable paying.

However, Ten Hag will be hoping United kick into gear in the market with players making their moves across Europe even in these early stages of the transfer window.