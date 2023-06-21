Manchester United should keep hold of Scott McTominay this summer

Manchester United’s eyes are now firmly fixed on the transfer window after an undoubted season of progress under Erik ten Hag.

The Dutch boss secured Champions League football at Old Trafford next season and is acutely aware of the need for reinforcements for the club to mix it with Europe’s elite.

Plenty of incomings and outgoings are expected at the club over the summer, and one player’s future that’s up for debate is midfielder Scott McTominay.

The Peoples Person have reported United are willing to let McTominay go for the right price this summer, but the Scot could still have a part to play should he stay in Manchester.

McTominay has spent six years in United’s first team and has racked up over 200 appearances after being promoted by Jose Mourinho in 2017.

The 26-year-old is coming to the peak of his career and can fill in anywhere in the middle of the park and at centre-half, as he has done on multiple occasions in his national side.

McTominay has also proven he can do a job in big games for the club, breaking up oppositions play when United are starved of possession, particularly away from home.

He has experience pulling on the United shirt and understands the mentality of what it takes to play for the club on a regular basis.

Yes, United are looking to raise funds, and McTominay is one of the most apparent commodities that could be moved on to add to the pot.

However, for the money that he would fetch, given the current market, it would be difficult to replace him with a higher-quality player for a similar fee.

McTominay excels on the national stage, and his temperament has never been in question. He is a regular for his country and has chalked up 41 appearances for Scotland.

Ten Hag has praised the player throughout the season and knows he can rely on the academy graduate to do a job for him when called upon.