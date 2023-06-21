Mason Mount: Manchester United make improved bid for Chelsea midfielder



Manchester United have lodged a new bid for Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount.

According to David Ornstein (The Athletic), the Red Devils’ new offer is worth £50 million, with £45 million upfront and £5 million in add-ons.

Chelsea want £60 million upfront and another £5 in add-ons.

United have a limited budget and hence are not expected to keep improving their bid.

The London club are willing to comply with the player’s desire to leave.

Matt Law (The Telegraph) claims that Chelsea have reduced their asking price to £65 million, and there is a feeling among both parties that a compromise can be reached.

Manchester United second bid for Mount is £45m plus £5m with Chelsea reducing their asking price slightly to £65m – slightly more optimism this time that a compromise might be found — Matt Law (@Matt_Law_DT) June 21, 2023

Mount has a year left on his current contract.

Erik ten Hag is a keen admirer of the 24 year old and is pushing for the signing.

He is a versatile player who can operate in a number of positions across the attacking front.

The Englishman could be a viable replacement for Christian Eriksen in the team, offering more physicality and agility.

Mount has not had the best of seasons and will be eager to impress at Old Trafford.

Whether Chelsea budge on their asking price of £65 million is to be seen.

Follow The Peoples Person on Twitter or Instagram for all the latest news as it happens and to join in the conversation.