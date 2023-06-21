Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s INEOS suffers “loss of confidence” in their Man United takeover bid



Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s INEOS has suffered a “loss of confidence” as they wait to see whether they will be successful in their efforts to buy Manchester United.

The principal bidders for United, Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani and Sir Jim Ratcliffe, are still locked in competition to take over the reins at Old Trafford.

The protracted United sale is not complete, almost seven months after it was kicked off.

The Peoples Person covered a report which indicated that Sheikh Jassim was negotiating with the Glazers about entering a period of exclusivity.

This was later disputed.

It was subsequently relayed that the Qatari banker, through his Nine Two Foundation investment vehicle, had leapfrogged Sir Jim and is now leading the race to become the next owner of United.

According to Nice-Matin via GFFN, INEOS are growing less optimistic about their chances of beating Sir Jim to England’s biggest and most successful club.

“OGC Nice owners INEOS are reportedly less confident of completing the purchase of Premier League club Manchester United,” the outlet states.

“Nice-Matin are reporting that INEOS have suffered a “loss of confidence” in the deal, despite remaining focused on the purchase of the club.”

GFFN adds that at the moment, an air of worry and uncertainty has engulfed OGC Nice.

The Ligue 1 club’s transfer plans are hugely dependent on the outcome of the United sale.

Last month, OGC Nice captain Dante gave an interview in which he criticized INEOS’s handling of internal affairs at the Allianz Riviera.

CBS Sports points out that despite concerns that the Glazers are split regarding whether to sell or not, all six siblings remain willing sellers at the right price.

Another theory for the delay is that the Glazers don’t know yet if they all want to sell, with Joel and Avram more attached to the club and still mulling options. But CBS understands all six siblings are determined sellers. It’s ultimately just about getting the right price. 💰 pic.twitter.com/wgwrvHjY2W — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) June 21, 2023

United fans must carry on waiting for the process to conclude, as frustrating as it has been.

