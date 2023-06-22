Borussia Dortmund are not targeting Manchester United’s Hannibal Mejbri this summer

The summer transfer window is up and running and teams across Europe are getting their summer spending underway.

Manchester United are yet to make a move in the market but will be hoping for a productive summer as they look to bridge the gap between themselves and Manchester City.

Outgoings are expected at Old Trafford, with funds needed to be raised to add to Erik ten Hag’s transfer kitty.

One player linked with a permanent move away from Manchester is midfielder Hannibal Mejbri.

As previously reported by The Peoples Person, Borussia Dortmund were apparently showing an interest in tempting the Tunisian to come to Germany.

However, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has quickly poured cold water on those rumours, stating Dortmund’s priorities lie elsewhere in the window.

Hannibal Mejbri, not concrete target for Borussia Dortmund at this stage as BVB have different priorities in that position. 🔴 #BVB Manchester United are open to discuss his future but there’s no negotiation with Dortmund as of today. #MUFC pic.twitter.com/a6lxqXk9dG — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 22, 2023

Romano says United are willing to listen to offers for the 20-year-old but it’s unlikely he will be joining the Bundesliga runners-up as things stand.

Mejbri spent last season on loan in the Championship with Birmingham City and largely impressed during his time in the Midlands.

The creative midfielder played 41 times in all competitions for The Blues and showed he has the ability to play in a physical league.

Ten Hag is looking for reinforcements in the middle of the park and Mejbri could have plugged a gap in the squad after his successful loan spell.

However with United open to offers, the youngster’s future looks as though it could lie away from Old Trafford.

Since signing for United in 2019, the former Monaco player has made just three first team appearances for the club.

