Fabrizio Romano reveals that Manchester United are prepared to walk away from Mason Mount deal

Manchester United are preparing to abandon their pursuit of Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount, Fabrizio Romano has revealed with the two clubs unable to agree on a transfer fee for the player.

After submitting two offers for Mount that have both been rejected by the Blues, the Red Devils are likely to continue their search for an attacking midfielder elsewhere if a fee is not agreed upon soon, Romano reported.

United’s initial bid of £40 million for Mount last week was unceremoniously rejected by Chelsea, with the Blues valuing the 24 year old at £70 million.

The Red Devils decided to follow it up with an improved bid of £45 million initial fee plus £5 million in add-ons, but Chelsea once again rejected the offer.

With United unwilling to meet the £70 million price tag that Chelsea have placed on the 24-year-old, it now appears that the Blues could be willing to lower their asking price in order to get the deal done.

Romano expects Chelsea to lower their price to the range of £60-£65 million including add-ons.

Even if the Blues lower their asking price as Romano expects, their valuation for Mount would still be £10 million higher than what United are willing to pay.

The inability to agree on a transfer fee appears to be the only clear hurdle in United’s efforts to sign Mount.

Not only has Mount agreed personal terms with United, but he has also signaled his unwillingness to sign a new deal with Chelsea, with the England international’s representatives reportedly contacting the Blues to reaffirm that he will not remain at the club after the Reds’ second bid was rejected.

Should a deal for Mount not be reached, United have already lined up several alternatives.

The club is reportedly monitoring Crystal Palace midfielder Eberechi Eze as a replacement.

With Transfermarkt listing Eze’s value at €30 million, he proves to be a more affordable option for United.

Still, Mount remains the primary choice for United manager Erik ten Hag, given his energy, pressing ability and technical quality, all of which would make him well-suited to a high-pressing system.

United need to sign Mount as soon as possible in order to integrate the midfielder into the squad before the new season begins. Otherwise, it may be wiser to move on from what could become a drawn-out process.