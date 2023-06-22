Hannibal Mejbri: Manchester United youngster linked with a move to Borussia Dortmund



Borussia Dortmund are reportedly eyeing a deal for Manchester United youngster Hannibal Mejrbi.

According to Richard Fay (Manchester Evening News), the Bundesliga giants are prepared to pay a fee of €15 million, including performance-related bonuses.

The report states:

“Hannibal spent the last season on loan at Birmingham City and is attracting plenty of attention from clubs.”

“United are set to give Hannibal a chance to prove his worth on the upcoming pre-season tour before making any concrete decision on his future, but they could entertain offers if they decide he is not yet first-team ready.”

“United invested €10million in Hannibal when they signed him from Monaco four years ago and would certainly look to make a profit on him in the event of any sale.”

Fay also claims that Ten Hag is selective about the youngsters he wants to keep at United.

He does not wish to entertain mediocre players and only wants those who show world-class potential.

Hannibal has shown glimpses of brilliance but is still raw. A loan for another season could be ideal.

If the club decides to move him on permanently, a sell-on clause is likely to be included.

United are in the market for a new midfielder but are yet to agree any deal.

