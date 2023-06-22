Man United and Erik ten Hag made “several attempts” to hijack Benfica’s deal for Orkun Kökçü



Manchester United made several attempts to hijack Benfica’s deal for former Feyenoord star Orkun Kökçü.

Back in April, The Peoples Person covered a report which indicated that the Red Devils sent scouts to watch Kökçü and Santiago Gimenez during a chaotic KNVB Cup clash with Ajax.

Former Netherlands international Wim Kieft came out and urged the Turkey international to snub interest from all other parties including Brighton and sign for Manchester United.

More than a week ago, Benfica completed the signing of Kökçü for €40m. The player put pen to paper on five-year-deal.

Kökçü’s contract has a €120 million release clause.

1908.NL report that United reached out to Kökçü’s entourage to inquire about the possibility of luring him to Old Trafford.

It’s no secret that Erik ten Hag is in the market for midfield reinforcements.

“Manchester United also made several attempts.”

“The Red Devils used head coach Erik ten Hag at an earlier stage to convince Kökçü to make the move to Manchester.”

The reporter went on to explain that United did not follow up their interest with a bid as they were pursuing Mason Mount.

Brighton also tried to gazump Benfica to the 22-year-old just as he landed at Portela airport but it was too late for the Seagulls.

Like United, Brighton tried to use the influence of their manager, Roberto De Zerbi, to sway Kökçü’s thinking.

Brighton had already prepared an offer.

The Red Devils and Brighton are not the only clubs that were keen on Kökçü’s services. 1980.NL says that Liverpool were extremely close at one point and even told the player to hold off on making the switch to Roger Schmidt’s side. Liverpool never submitted a bid, which disappointed people close to the player.

