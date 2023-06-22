Manchester City enter the race to sign Declan Rice



Manchester City are keen on signing West Ham midfielder Declan Rice.

David Ornstein (The Athletic) claims that Pep Guardiola’s team are set to rival Arsenal for Rice.

They are expected to make an opening offer on Thursday.

Manchester United are also interested in the player but have yet to make any formal approach to West Ham.

Yesterday it was reported that David Moyes is an admirer of Scott McTominay and that a swap deal could be on the cards.

City and Arsenal are now the two front-runners to sign Rice.

The 24 year old would have been an excellent signing for United.

Despite playing most of his minutes as a number six, Rice has the skills to excel further up the pitch.

Alongside Casemiro, he would fit in perfectly.

United are advancing in talks to sign Mason Mount from Chelsea. There still remains a gap in valuation, but a deal is said to be getting closer.

Earlier reports suggested that Ten Hag wants another midfielder. It is to be seen what profile of player United go after this summer.

Follow The Peoples Person on Twitter or Instagram for all the latest news as it happens and to join in the conversation.