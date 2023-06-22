Manchester City to surpass Manchester United wage bill this season

With the transfer window in full swing, Premier League clubs are getting their summer spending underway.

Erik ten Hag will be hoping for a productive market, with reinforcements required to bridge the gap between themselves and title winners Manchester City.

United have been accused of burning money over the last decade with inflated transfer fees and bumper contracts paid to players.

The club had the highest wage bill at the start of the 2022/23 season, but that is set to change moving into the new campaign.

As reported by Football Insider, City are on course to overtake United at the top of the wage bill charts, paying out over a whopping £400millon to players next season.

Winning The Treble will significantly increase City’s expenditure on players, with hefty bonuses expected to be dished out.

Erling Haaland‘s £375’000-a-week deal will look closer to £850,000 – over £45million per year, after his, and City’s, successful campaign.

City could bring the overall figure down to less than £400million by selling players, with Bernardo Silva, one of the big names, ready to depart the Etihad.

United held the record for the highest wage bill when they shelled out £384million in 2021/22.

That figure was significantly decreased after the sale of Cristiano Ronaldo, and they will almost certainly be surpassed by their neighbours this year.

The potential exit of David de Gea will also take a noticeable chunk off United’s salary count, with the Spaniard’s £375’000-a-week deal coming to an end at the end of the month.

The United hierarchy is making a conscious effort to bring the wage bill down at the club and have decided against handing out more mega-money contracts to players.

However, Ten Hag will hope the board can deliver on its targets with the club, once more, slow out of the blocks in the transfer market.