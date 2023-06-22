Manchester United ask “desperate” Harry Kane to force a move



Manchester United have reportedly told Harry Kane that he will have to “make it happen” if he wants to join the club this summer.

Reports from The Sun claim that United have become “frustrated” with the process and Tottenham Chairman Daniel Levy refuses to entertain a sale to Premier League rivals.

Kane, on the other hand, is “desperate” to make the move happen.

Erik ten Hag’s side reportedly walked away from the deal after it looked like Levy would refuse to budge on his asking price of £100 million. United considered it to be far too much for a player who has only one year left on his contract. The English striker is valued at £80 million by the Old Trafford bosses.

Therefore, in the absence of any room for negotiations, the only way for this transfer to happen is if Kane makes it clear that he wants to leave.

In such a scenario, he would lose his loyalty bonus, but with just one year left on his contract, it could force Levy’s hand to finally come to the table for him.

For Kane, it wouldn’t be his first rodeo. Manchester City tried to sign the striker two years ago and bid £100 million for him. However, Spurs’ hand was stronger back then as he had more years left on his deal.

The Cityzens were eventually disappointed that Kane didn’t do much to force the issue.

Spurs’ record goalscorer would probably want to avoid the same scenario happening again.

He was reportedly Ten Hag’s primary target to fill the glaring No 9 hole in the current squad. Since the deal collapsed, United have been in touch with other targets like Randal Kolo Muani of Eintracht Frankfurt and Rasmus Hojlund of Atalanta.

Neither signing looks close to being done which leaves room for the club to make a last-ditch effort to secure Kane. The player’s desperation to join could be a good omen for the club.

However, it looks unlikely that he would burn all bridges he has built at Tottenham for a summer transfer. Therefore, while it is likely that United have indeed communicated the same to him, the chances of this deal actually happening still seem slim.

