Manchester United have “manifested” their interest in Randal Kolo Muani



Manchester United’s pursuit of a new striker appears to have taken on some intensity, with an increased level of interest being shown in Randal Kolo Muani.

Kolo Muani is one of several players that United have been keeping tabs on for some time.

Sport Witness now reports that the Reds have made contact with Eintracht Frankfurt, his employers, to “manifest” their interest in the player.

Muani only moved to Frankfurt at the beginning of last season, but his performances since then, both in the domestic league and on international duty with the French national team, have caught the eye of many of Europe’s elite.

It has been a meteoric rise for a player who was shuttling between lower-league clubs in France and Italy just three years ago.

Having spent just one season in the Bundesliga, Muani is said to be keen to move again. However, Eintracht Frankfurt’s new manager, Dino Toppmöller is just as keen to keep him, which may complicate matters.

Reportedly, Toppmöller will hold discussions with the player in the coming days, with a view to convincing him to stay in Frankfurt, hoping to entice him with the promise of greater investment in the squad.

A further complication is the fact that, in addition to United, Chelsea, and Real Madrid, Bayern Munich are also interested in bringing him into their ranks.

According to L’Équipe, Man United and Bayern Munich are the frontrunners for his signature, with the player said to be eager for a move to a club that can challenge for the Champions League.

He has also previously indicated that his preference would be for a move to a Premier League club.

If United are successful in their pursuit of the hotshot 24-year-old, he will add some much-needed fluidity and on-the-ball ability to Erik ten Hag’s side.

Last season he found the back of the net 21 times in all competitions. He also provided 17 assists, which suggests that his presence may help to elevate United’s currently underwhelming attacking unit.

With the volume of interest in his signature, United will have some persuading to do to ensure that he arrives at Old Trafford.

