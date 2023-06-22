Manchester United offer Donny van de Beek to AS Roma on loan



Manchester United have offered midfielder Donny van de Beek to Roma on loan.

This is according to top tier Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, who says that United have reached out to the Giallorossi and informed them of Van de Beek’s temporary availability.

Di Marzio reports, “Manchester United have … offered Van de Beek on loan to AS Roma.”

“For the Giallorossi it’s not a priority at the moment, but the club will evaluate it in the next few days.”

#Calciomercato | Il @ManUtd ha offerto #vandeBeek in prestito anche alla @OfficialASRoma. Per i giallorossi non è una priorità al momento, ma la società valuterà nei prossimi giorni — Gianluca Di Marzio (@DiMarzio) June 21, 2023

Italian publication Pazzi Di Fanta adds that Roma have not entirely ruled out taking Van de Beek ahead of next season.

Jose Mourinho‘s side may take up United on their offer if they view Van de Beek as a good opportunity in the market.

Earlier this month, Fabrizio Romano relayed that the Dutchman will explore his options in the market this summer.

The 26-year-old loves United and Erik ten Hag but he is fully aware that to revive his career, he must make the difficult decision to leave Old Trafford in search of greener pastures.

Romano also pointed out that Van de Beek will be ready for pre-season with United.

EXCL: Donny van de Beek will explore options on the market in the next weeks as he could leave Man United. 🚨🔴🇳🇱 #MUFC Donny loves the club and ten Hag but he needs and wants to play regularly next season. Told he’ll be ready for pre-season after long injury. pic.twitter.com/HYJWqhwmxu — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 6, 2023

A parting of ways with Van de Beek, whether on loan or on a permanent basis, is arguably the best outcome for all concerned. Things have simply not worked out at United for him.

While at Ajax, he managed 41 goals and 34 assists in 175 appearances. Since he made the switch to United in 2020, Van de Beek has only managed two goals and as many assists in 60 games.

Most of his minutes have come from the bench. Last season, he only played ten times across all competitions and failed to register any goal contributions.

He is one of the few players from whose sale United stand to make a decent amount that can then be factored into Ten Hag’s transfer budget. With a new midfielder also coming in, Van de Beek will be thrown further down the pecking order.

An exit in the current transfer window seems inevitable.

