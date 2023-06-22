Manchester United players expected back for pre-season in two batches



Manchester United won’t be expecting all their stars to report for pre-season from the beginning. The players will be expected to report for duty in at least two batches instead.

The club have a seven-game pre-season tour arranged, but a significant portion of the squad will be expected to take an extended holiday, having been busy with their national sides.

United played their last game of football on June 3rd, when the club faced Manchester City in the FA Cup final.

That game signalled the end of the English club football season, and players who were not called up for the international break would have proceeded on holiday.

However, a good number of the United first team are full internationals and have remained active with their national teams.

These include the likes of Casemiro, Christian Eriksen, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, Marcus Rashford, Bruno Fernandes, Alejandro Garnacho, Facundo Pellistri and other first-team players.

United’s pre-season tour is scheduled to begin on July 12th, when the squad will visit Oslo to take on Yorkshire rivals, Leeds.

The squad for this game is expected to comprise only those players who did not partake in any international games in the past window.

Fans will be excited to learn, however, that Lisandro Martinez is expected to have regained full fitness in time for this game.

From the short-term injury list, Antony, who missed the FA Cup final due to an ankle injury, is also expected back.

So too is Anthony Martial, who is currently injured with a hamstring tear, alongside his compatriot, Raphael Varane, who has retired from international football.

Despite the return of several key players, the squad will be far from full strength.

Major players like Rashford, Fernandes and Shaw, will all be expected to rejoin the squad in the course of pre-season, though the specific date is yet to be announced.

United are also known to be actively pursuing a few transfers this summer, and Erik ten hag will hope that any incoming players will be able to join the squad early enough to have a good pre-season.

