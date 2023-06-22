Marcus Thuram: Man United target informs Paris Saint-Germain he will not join them



French striker and reported Manchester United target Marcus Thuram has informed Paris Saint-Germain he will not be committing his future to them, in a major boost to the Red Devils.

Last month, Thuram announced his intention to leave Borussia Mönchengladbach and become a free agent.

United are said to be keen on his services after failing to land his signature in January.

Erik ten Hag is still on the hunt for a striker and Thuram’s availability means that he is an option for the Dutchman who is working with a tight budget.

The Peoples Person covered a report which indicated that AC Milan were closing in on a deal for the 25-year-old.

According to L’Équipe, PSG, who are also admirers of the goalscorer, have been informed that he will not make the switch to the Parc des Princes.

L’Équipe confirms that Thuram will definitively not sign for the Ligue 1 champions. The decision from Thuram’s camp was communicated this afternoon.

INFO L'ÉQUIPE. Marcus Thuram ne signera pas au PSG L'international français, en fin de contrat à Mönchengladbach a annoncé, ce jeudi après-midi, aux dirigeants du club de la capitale qu'il ne s'engagerait pas en faveur du PSG https://t.co/kuxN6ig2WW pic.twitter.com/bfusKIckX7 — L'ÉQUIPE (@lequipe) June 22, 2023

Earlier today, Sky Sports Germany via The Daily Mail stated that AC Milan are leading the race to sign Thuram.

“Milan are currently in the driving seat to secure his services next term,” the outlet said.

“RB Leipzig have also registered their interest in the hope the attacker will opt to stay in Germany.”

“Thuram has also been linked with a move to the Premier League, with Manchester United, Liverpool and Chelsea all keen on securing his services.”

Milan have offered the Frenchman a signing-on fee in excess of £8.6m and wages of around £82,000 per week.

Thuram would be a shrewd acquisition for United considering they would not need to pay a transfer fee for him. Last season he managed to score 13 goals in 30 Bundesliga appearances for Mönchengladbach. He also picked up six assists.

