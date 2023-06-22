Mason Mount’s deal to Manchester United could be wrapped up before pre-season



Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is desperate to see the club get its business done nice and early in the summer transfer window so that the incoming star has the chance to take part in pre-season and properly bed in.

So far, the window has been nothing short of a disaster with the club reportedly ending their pursuit of priority striker target Harry Kane of Tottenham Hotspur and losing a transfer battle to Bayern Munich for Serie A winner Kim Min-jae.

But things could be looking up if Football Transfers is to be believed. The Red Devils had seen two of their bids for Chelsea star Mason Mount rejected by the Blues but a resolution could be coming sooner than fans think.

Mount set to join United before pre-season

Jacque Talbot has reported that the Chelsea academy product will be a United player by the end of this month, well in time for a full-fledged pre-season.

“Mason Mount is pushing for a move to Manchester United and we are told that a deal should be wrapped up by the end of the month as the Red Devils near a deal with Chelsea.

“Another offer will be put in and a move is getting closer, FootballTransfers has been told. The feeling is that Mount will be a Man Utd player by 1 July and will have pre-season with the Old Trafford side.”

The England international has one-year left in his current contract but the Blues want to make sure they extract as much as possible out of the deal.

The Red Devils had submitted a second bid of £45 million plus £5m in add-ons but Chelsea held out for £60m plus an additional £5m.

Next bid should get everything sorted

Something in the middle should be what will get both parties happy and it can hopefully accelerate the rest of United’s summer plans.

The Champions League winner’s capture will be a big boost as Ten Hag was forced to rely heavily on Christian Eriksen last campaign, who can remain fresh for when he is required.

The Englishman’s pressing ability coupled with his versatility and attacking impetus are sure to be a good fit for Ten Hag’s system.

The United manager is also a big fan of the Chelsea man, having tracked his progress from his days at Vitesse Arnhem on loan.