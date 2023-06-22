Nick Powell is set to join Wrexham A.F.C. on a free transfer



Former Manchester United starlet Nick Powell is reportedly on the verge of completing a free transfer to Wrexham A.F.C, with his contract at Stoke City ending.

Man United fans may remember the name, even though he made only nine appearances in all competitions for the club.

In 2012, Sir Alex Ferguson brought Powell to Old Trafford, from Crewe Alexandria, in a deal worth £6m.

At the time, he was considered one of English football’s most prominent young talents. Things haven’t entirely worked out that way.

Other than six appearances (three for United and three for Leicester City) and a goal against Wigan Athletic – for whom he would eventually play – Powell couldn’t make an impact in the Premier League.

That said, he’s still had a decent career shuffling between clubs in the rest of the Football League.

His path away from Old Trafford began with loan spells at Wigan, Leicester, and Hull City before settling on a permanent position back at Wigan.

He eventually moved from there to Stoke City and now appears ready to begin a new chapter at Wrexham, as the Daily Mail reports.

Wrexham are owned by Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds and his partner Rob McElhenney.

The pair bought the club in 2020 and have since then overseen an ambitious project to restore its fortunes. The dividends have been forthcoming, as the Welsh club has now risen from the National League to League Two.

As they look to continue their impressive progression, Nick Powell has been identified as one of the names that can help bolster their midfield.

Powell would be viewed as a big-name signing, although he is likely to have to take a wage cut to make a move.

