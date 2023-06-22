Saudi Arabian clubs have joined the race for Juventus star and long-term Manchester United target Adrien Rabiot



Midfield was one area where Manchester United suffered greatly last campaign as four stars suffered long-term injuries as manager Erik ten Hag kept on shuffling his pack.

What he needs most right now is an attack-minded and versatile central midfielder, someone who can partner the ever-reliable Casemiro.

The Red Devils are hot on the heels of Chelsea’s Mason Mount with reports suggesting that a deal is close despite the Blues knocking back United’s second offer.

United need two midfielders

However, one midfielder might not suffice considering the churn that is expected at Old Trafford this season. Scott McTominay has been linked with an exit to Newcastle and West Ham while Fulham are eyeing Fred.

Loan signing Marcel Sabitzer is unlikely to stick around while Donny van de Beek wants to leave after a torrid three years in Manchester.

Adrien Rabiot, who becomes a free agent at the end of this month, is a target for Ten Hag and was close to agreeing a deal last summer as well.

The Peoples Person had reported in the past that Juventus are still trying to agree a contract extension with the Frenchman and now 90min have reported that Saudi Arabian clubs are also in the race.

“Juventus are still trying to persuade Adrien Rabiot to stay at the club despite interest from Manchester United, 90min understands.

Saudi enter the race for Rabiot

“Another option is also emerging for Rabiot as interest from Saudi Arabia has been confirmed to 90min.”

A lot of top-level players are heading to Asia due to the riches on offer there and Rabiot could also follow suit.

However, the report did reveal that Liverpool, Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur, who were all linked with a move for the 28-year-old in the past have shifted their focus elsewhere.

United have the option of going in with a substantial wage offer to win the race.

It must be remembered that Rabiot is currently an important member of the French national team and a move to Saudi Arabia could jeopardise his chances of making the Euro 2024 squad.