Wantaway Manchester United star Donny van de Beek has been offered to Juventus



Manchester United are set to undergo a lot of change ahead of Erik ten Hag’s second season with multiple departures lined up, mostly in midfield.

Last season, the United boss had to overcome numerous injury and form issues that plagued his midfielders and he now has a fair idea about what to expect from each of them and who all he cannot trust going forward.

Scott McTominay is attracting interest from Newcastle United while reports have even indicated that United could use him as part of a player plus cash deal for Declan Rice.

Fred could be on his way to Fulham with manager Marco Silva spotted talking to the Brazilian at the end of United’s game against the Cottagers.

Donny’s United nightmare

Loan signing Marcel Sabitzer is unlikely to find a permanent home at Old Trafford while Donny van de Beek is attracting plenty of interest from Serie A.

A lot was expected from the former Ajax star after his €39million move back in 2020 but he could never fully establish himself under former manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Interim boss Ralf Rangnick decided a loan deal to Everton could help spark a revival in form but that was not to be and then it fell to his former Ajax coach to bring out the best from him.

Ten Hag gave him a few chances, both as the No 8 and as the attacking midfielder but each time he looked lost and hardly touched the ball.

A long term injury suffered in January curtailed his season and a lot of reports have stated that the 26-year-old is looking for a way out of his Old Trafford nightmare.

The Peoples Person recently reported that Jose Mourinho‘s Roma were offered the chance to secure the Netherlands international’s services on loan.

And now Tutto Juve have revealed that Juventus have also been handed the opportunity to seal a deal for Van de Beek but it looks unlikely that they will agree to it even though they are searching for players of a similar ilk.

After Roma, Juventus also offered Donny’s services

“According to rumors collected by TuttoJuve.com, in the last few hours the name of Donny van de Beek (26) has also been proposed to the Bianconeri, leaving Manchester United.

“Juve are looking for a profile with those characteristics, but from what I have learned the midfielder is not interested and is not an option for this transfer market session.”

Serie A clubs have long been linked with a move for the versatile midfielder while a return to Ajax has also been mooted.

Van de Beek is valued at €13million and it looks extremely likely that a move away from Manchester is the only way to rekindle his form which even Ten Hag failed to do.