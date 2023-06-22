Zidane Iqbal confirms permanent Manchester United exit in emotional farewell message



Manchester United academy graduate Zidane Iqbal has confirmed his permanent Old Trafford exit in an emotional farewell message posted on social media.

Two days ago, news broke that United had arrived at an agreement with Eredivisie side FC Utrecht to sell Iqbal for €1 million – a strangely low figure that has left fans up in arms.

Iqbal is set to join Utrecht on a four-year deal.

Last season, the Iraq international did not play even a single second of football for United’s senior squad.

He was an unused sub for United on 17 occasions for the first team.

He managed 13 appearances in total for the U23s and did not register a single goal contribution.

Iqbal has taken to social media and sent a message to United fans as he prepares for life at his new club.

The 20-year-old wrote, “Emotions cannot be expressed in words, however, I will try my best. Manchester United has been my home since I was 5 years old. Alongside my family, the club has developed me into the person I am today.”

“From the Cliff to Carrington and then to The Theatre of Dreams I have so many incredible memories of my fifteen years associated with this amazing club.”

“I have had the opportunity to play with so many teammates that I will always call friends and worked with coaches who always supported me in many different ways.”

He went on ahead to thank the kitmen, physios, security team and many other members of the club staff.

Iqbal pointed out that representing United has been one of the biggest honours of his life. He also took time to say a word of appreciation for supporters who have rallied behind him from day one.

He finished off by saying he will always be a United fan at heart and that the time is right to go away in search of a new challenge.