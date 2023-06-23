Alejandro Garnacho set to be rewarded with the coveted No 7 jersey



Manchester United will be required to take crucial calls on the futures of several academy graduates ahead of Erik ten Hag’s second season in charge.

One of the most significant could be one which involves the breakout star of the previous campaign — Alejandro Garnacho.

As per The Manchester Evening News, the Argentine could be offered the chance to wear the coveted No 7 jersey, one of the most famous shirt numbers the club has to offer.

Garnacho the new No 7

Garnacho, who currently dons the number 49, has been electrifying in the previous campaign with the United manager and his teammates praising his fearlessness.

The iconic jersey has been worn by the likes of George Best, David Beckham and Cristiano Ronaldo in the past, with the Portuguese wearing it last before his acrimonious departure last season.

It has been an unlucky number since the Portugal skipper departed first time around with the likes of Michael Owen, Antonio Valencia, Memphis Depay and Alexis Sanchez all failing to carry the weight of the shirt.

Edinson Cavani somewhat managed to perform as per expectations before Ronaldo’s homecoming a couple of seasons back.

Now Garnacho could be the next superstar-in-the-making to wear the No 7 jersey.

“Manchester United are considering making Alejandro Garnacho their new number seven as his stratospheric rise continues. Garnacho would become the first teenage recipient of the No.7 since Ronaldo in 2003.”

Garnacho’s breakthrough season

The 18-year-old made 34 appearances for the first team in all competitions last campaign, scoring five goals and assisting as many during that time.

His performances impressed Ten Hag so much that the manager greenlit a new long-term deal for the Argentina international.

United signed the youngster from Atletico Madrid when he was only 16 back in 2020 and he was named the Jimmy Murphy Young Player of the Year in his debut season for the club.

He went from strength to strength as made his debut the following campaign while inspiring the U-18 team to a FA Youth Cup triumph after 11 years against Nottingham Forest in May 2022.