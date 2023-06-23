Alex Telles: Manchester United left back wishes to return to FC Porto



Manchester United left back Alex Telles reportedly wants to move back to FC Porto.

According to the Portuguese outlet O Jogo, the player is unsure about his playing time under Erik ten Hag.

Alex Telles will leave Manchester United this dummer and has prioritized a return to Porto, with an eventual sale of Zaidu Sanusi or Wendell potentially opening the door for his arrival, per O Jogo. pic.twitter.com/id3YzM8mcA — Zach Lowy (@ZachLowy) June 23, 2023

With the arrival of Tyrell Malacia last summer, Telles fell further down the pecking order.

He was sent on loan to Sevilla, where he went on to win the Europa League.

Telles has had his moments in a United shirt, but never consistently.

The Brazilian was not the preferred option under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and was quickly replaced by Luke Shaw.

He is into the last year of his contract at United, and the club could be looking to move him on this summer to recuperate some transfer fee.

Telles can be considered one of Porto’s best ever left backs.

The fans adored him, and he always performed at a high level.

In many interviews, Telles has openly declared his love for the Portuguese club and how he watches their games regularly.

At 30 years of age, the move makes sense for the player.

From a United point of view, that could be another player off the wage bill.

Follow The Peoples Person on Twitter or Instagram for all the latest news as it happens and to join in the conversation.